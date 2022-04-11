Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $165.49. 2,170,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,532,159. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.75. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $166.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

