Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 10,188 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.21. 578,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,898,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.19 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 59.23%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

