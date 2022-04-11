Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 1,770 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,233 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,602,000 after purchasing an additional 93,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,086,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,391,000 after purchasing an additional 123,069 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth $282,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 94,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $212.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.50.

NYSE:FRC traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.51. 1,531,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $153.84 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.56.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

