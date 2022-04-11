Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 1,887 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,236 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $8,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cigna by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,463,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $346,946,000 after purchasing an additional 224,514 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Cigna by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 116,229 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,619,000 after buying an additional 14,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,926 shares of company stock valued at $6,006,393. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CI stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $255.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,209. The stock has a market cap of $81.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.80.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.91.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

