Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 2,020 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,705 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Lennar by 14.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,041,036,000 after buying an additional 1,437,557 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Lennar by 18.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $946,566,000 after buying an additional 1,589,820 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 105.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,105 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 34.5% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,448,000 after purchasing an additional 521,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.8% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,669,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,363,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.20.

LEN traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,873,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,897. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $73.01 and a 1-year high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.75%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

