Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 3,352 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,479,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 11,137 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 211,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,189,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JCI traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,609. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.99. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.71.

In related news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,751. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

