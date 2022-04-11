Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 708 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,547,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in VeriSign by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth $8,259,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSN traded down $4.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $213.85. 469,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,419. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.32. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.53 and a 52 week high of $257.03. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.92.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.37 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 59.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total value of $139,101.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.18, for a total value of $1,180,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,589 shares of company stock worth $5,832,041. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

