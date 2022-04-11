Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 832 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 149.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,284,000 after buying an additional 1,265,148 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,522,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $313,088,000 after buying an additional 752,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,247,707,000 after buying an additional 331,051 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,028,000 after purchasing an additional 263,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 31.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,992,000 after acquiring an additional 240,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.75.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $235.11. 756,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,861. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.05 and its 200-day moving average is $220.18. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.69%.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

