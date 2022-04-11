Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 46.3% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WMB. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.62.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11,895,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,681,988. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.15. The company has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.10%.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 304,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,992. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

