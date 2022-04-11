Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 133.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,526 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,879,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $35,187,000. Community Bank of Raymore purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $20,402,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,271,000. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

TSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.89.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,179,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,942. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.88 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.19 and a 200 day moving average of $86.58. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

About Tyson Foods (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.