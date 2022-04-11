Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ES. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 116,073.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,298,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,437,000 after buying an additional 4,294,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,261,000 after buying an additional 2,391,610 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 196.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,702,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,906,000 after buying an additional 1,128,703 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1,076.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 633,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,803,000 after buying an additional 579,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,657,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,251,000 after buying an additional 548,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.22.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,374 shares of company stock worth $895,464 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ES traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,368,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,437. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $93.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.85. The company has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.43.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.03%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

