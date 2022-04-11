Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 5,934 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,934 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,661,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,407,476. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $104.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.09.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.22%.

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.15.

Valero Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.