Harvest Finance Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $12.81 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $91.92 or 0.00231563 BTC on exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $61.95 million and $12.81 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00010678 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000088 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 691,402 coins and its circulating supply is 673,942 coins. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

