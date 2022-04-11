HashiCorp (NYSE:HCP) Trading 4.7% Higher

Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP – Get Rating) traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.51 and last traded at $53.27. 20,989 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,050,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.86.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

HashiCorp Company Profile (NYSE:HCP)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

