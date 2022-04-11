Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Shares Up 2.8%

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.06 and last traded at $18.06. 4,673 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,082,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.56.

HA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $918.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.32. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 63.40% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.71) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 230.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $48,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

