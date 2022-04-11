HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $280.21.

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $596,396,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,774,000 after buying an additional 1,365,582 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 467.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,067,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,042,000 after buying an additional 879,114 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 70.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,756,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,232,000 after acquiring an additional 723,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,142,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,504,000 after purchasing an additional 581,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $258.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $188.15 and a 1 year high of $272.26. The stock has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.60.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

