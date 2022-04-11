HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $11,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $258.21. The stock had a trading volume of 21,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,732. The firm has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.15 and a 52-week high of $272.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.21.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.55.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

