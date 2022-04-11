Head to Head Comparison: BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) vs. Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH)

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) and BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nathan’s Famous and BAB, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nathan’s Famous 0 0 0 0 N/A BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Nathan’s Famous and BAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nathan’s Famous 12.45% -23.28% 11.90% BAB 21.18% 16.35% 10.91%

Dividends

Nathan’s Famous pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. BAB pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Nathan’s Famous pays out 54.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BAB pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Nathan’s Famous has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Nathan’s Famous has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BAB has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.4% of Nathan’s Famous shares are held by institutional investors. 31.4% of Nathan’s Famous shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.7% of BAB shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nathan’s Famous and BAB’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nathan’s Famous $75.84 million 2.77 $11.07 million $3.28 15.59 BAB $3.07 million 2.25 $650,000.00 $0.05 19.00

Nathan’s Famous has higher revenue and earnings than BAB. Nathan’s Famous is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BAB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nathan’s Famous beats BAB on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nathan’s Famous (Get Rating)

Nathan's Famous, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels. In addition, the company has license agreements to manufacture Nathan's Famous branded hot dog and sausage products in bulk for use in the food service industry; for supplying Nathan's Famous natural casing and skinless hot dogs in bulk for use in the Nathan's Famous restaurant system; to manufacture proprietary spices; to manufacture and sell various products, including mustard, salsa, sauerkraut, and pickles; to produce and sell French fries and onion rings for retail sale; and to manufacture and sell miniature bagel dogs, franks-in-a-blanket, and other hors d'oeuvres through club stores, supermarkets, and other retail food stores. Further, the company sells Nathan's products directly to end users or to various foodservice distributors, as well as provides Arthur Treacher's brand fish fillets. As of March 28, 2021, its restaurant system consisted of 4 company-owned units in the New York City metropolitan area; and 213 franchised units in 19 states and 8 foreign countries. Nathan's Famous, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is based in Jericho, New York.

About BAB (Get Rating)

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products. The company's MFM brand comprise of various freshly baked muffins and coffees; and units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café featuring specialty bagel sandwiches and related products. Its SD brand includes frozen yogurt products. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 68 franchise units and 4 licensed units in operation in 20 states. BAB, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

