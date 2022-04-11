Head-To-Head Comparison: Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) versus TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO)

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) and TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.3% of Casa Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of TROOPS shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.8% of Casa Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Casa Systems and TROOPS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casa Systems $401.33 million 0.80 $3.21 million $0.03 126.71 TROOPS $4.29 million 77.21 -$67.92 million N/A N/A

Casa Systems has higher revenue and earnings than TROOPS.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Casa Systems and TROOPS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casa Systems 0 3 2 0 2.40 TROOPS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Casa Systems presently has a consensus price target of $7.38, suggesting a potential upside of 94.08%. Given Casa Systems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Casa Systems is more favorable than TROOPS.

Profitability

This table compares Casa Systems and TROOPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casa Systems 0.80% 0.38% 0.07% TROOPS N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Casa Systems has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TROOPS has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Casa Systems beats TROOPS on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Casa Systems (Get Rating)

Casa Systems, Inc., a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers converged cable access platforms; wireless network core products, such as virtual evolved packet and 5G core products, as well as small cell solutions, axyom element management system, and fixed wireless access devices; and virtual, centralized, and distributed deployment, and bandwidth capacity expansion systems. The company also provides optical access solutions, virtualized broadband network gateway router and multiservice router, fiber extension, and residential broadband gateways; and machine-to-machine and industrial internet of things routers. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About TROOPS (Get Rating)

TROOPS, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company offers mortgage, personal, and corporate loans. It also develops, operates, and manages an online financial marketplace that connects financial institutions and users through its mobile application, which provides financial technology solutions, including application programming interface (API) services. In addition, the company offers SaaS and app development, project-based consulting, API consulting, and maintenance and support services. Further, it invests in real properties; and provides property leasing and management services. The company was formerly known as SGOCO Group, Ltd. and changed its name to TROOPS, Inc. in November 2021. SGOCO Group, Ltd. TROOPS, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong.

