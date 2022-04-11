Head to Head Survey: Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) vs. SLM (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) and Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.5% of SLM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of Affirm shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of SLM shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Affirm shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SLM and Affirm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLM 48.17% 57.49% 4.00% Affirm -74.96% -22.95% -10.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SLM and Affirm’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLM $2.41 billion 1.96 $1.16 billion $3.47 4.87 Affirm $870.46 million 12.10 -$430.92 million ($3.24) -11.43

SLM has higher revenue and earnings than Affirm. Affirm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SLM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SLM and Affirm, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SLM 0 1 6 0 2.86 Affirm 1 6 8 0 2.47

SLM presently has a consensus price target of $23.71, indicating a potential upside of 40.24%. Affirm has a consensus price target of $83.60, indicating a potential upside of 125.82%. Given Affirm’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Affirm is more favorable than SLM.

Volatility and Risk

SLM has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Affirm has a beta of 2.79, indicating that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SLM beats Affirm on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months. As of June 30, 2021, the company had approximately 29,000 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies. Its merchants represent a range of industries, including sporting goods and outdoors, furniture and homewares, travel, apparel, accessories, consumer electronics, and jewelry. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

