HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €87.00 Price Target at UBS Group

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) received a €87.00 ($95.60) price target from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 72.41% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($61.54) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($60.44) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($74.73) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($79.12) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €70.83 ($77.84).

ETR:HEI traded up €1.13 ($1.24) on Monday, reaching €50.46 ($55.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €47.01 ($51.66) and a 1-year high of €81.04 ($89.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion and a PE ratio of 5.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €58.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €61.37.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

