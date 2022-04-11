Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $275.59 Million

Equities analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) will announce $275.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $276.24 million and the lowest is $274.94 million. Heidrick & Struggles International reported sales of $193.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $993.67 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heidrick & Struggles International.
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $285.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.64 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $38.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.18. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $50.03.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.71%.
In other news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 3,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $204,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 184.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 179,930 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after acquiring an additional 177,114 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 143.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 264,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,758 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 380.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 187,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after acquiring an additional 148,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the third quarter valued at about $5,755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.
About Heidrick & Struggles International (Get Rating)
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.