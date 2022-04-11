Helium (HNT) Price Reaches $20.37

Helium (HNT) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Helium has a total market cap of $2.35 billion and $25.37 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Helium has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One Helium coin can now be purchased for $20.37 or 0.00051034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ION (ION) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,734.34 or 0.11860892 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.33 or 0.00186219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00039616 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.80 or 0.00380311 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00010552 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About Helium

HNT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,294,670 coins. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

Helium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

