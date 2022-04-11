Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading Down 6.8%

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.66. Approximately 40,988 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,816,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HLX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $5.60 to $6.30 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.18.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.73 million, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $168.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,075,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,116,000 after buying an additional 697,587 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,286,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,031,000 after buying an additional 1,059,143 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,256,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,400,000 after buying an additional 126,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after buying an additional 366,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,851,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after buying an additional 80,377 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

