Hellenic Coin (HNC) Market Capitalization Achieves $256.95 Million

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the dollar. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hellenic Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.66 or 0.00259584 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00013916 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001266 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000397 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hellenic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hellenic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.