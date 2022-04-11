Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HP. Barclays upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

NYSE:HP traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.72. The stock had a trading volume of 62,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,396. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.77. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.94.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $409.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.10 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $6,381,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $74,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,000 shares of company stock worth $6,793,440. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 334.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

