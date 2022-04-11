Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Sets New 52-Week High at $226.45

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $226.45 and last traded at $223.93, with a volume of 744353 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $222.71.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.51.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

In related news, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total value of $1,057,009.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $1,109,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,017,837 shares of company stock valued at $207,042,442. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

