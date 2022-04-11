Hertz Network (HTZ) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Hertz Network (HTZ) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 11th. Hertz Network has a total market cap of $459,762.46 and approximately $48,199.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hertz Network has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. One Hertz Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00043638 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.22 or 0.07390569 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,743.45 or 0.99932192 BTC.

Hertz Network Coin Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,120,939,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Hertz Network Coin Trading

