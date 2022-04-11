Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Highwoods Properties worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 361.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIW opened at $43.18 on Monday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.34%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

