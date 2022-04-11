Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Hilton Worldwide reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,850%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.29.

Shares of HLT opened at $145.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.64. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 100.33 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $114.70 and a 1 year high of $160.96.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $506,079.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $473,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,410. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 674.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

