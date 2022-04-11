Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.30

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 15145 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Nomura downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 64.29%. The business had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,284,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 192.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,497,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,549 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 41.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,293,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,467,000 after acquiring an additional 673,889 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 4,728.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,995,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 46.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,582,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,886,000 after acquiring an additional 505,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.