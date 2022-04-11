HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.320-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $805 million-$820 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $768.98 million.
HireRight stock opened at $14.43 on Monday. HireRight has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.55.
HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.26.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,727,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,770,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,967,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,976,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,495,000.
HireRight Company Profile (Get Rating)
HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers worldwide. It offers its services via software and data platform that integrates into its customers' HCM systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HireRight (HRT)
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.