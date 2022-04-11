HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.320-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $805 million-$820 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $768.98 million.

HireRight stock opened at $14.43 on Monday. HireRight has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.55.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on HireRight from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HireRight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,727,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,770,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,967,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,976,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,495,000.

HireRight Company Profile

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers worldwide. It offers its services via software and data platform that integrates into its customers' HCM systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

