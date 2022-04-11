HOQU Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3,232.00 (HQX)

HOQU (HQX) traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, HOQU has traded 82.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $549,447.53 and approximately $3,232.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HOQU Profile

HOQU (HQX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

