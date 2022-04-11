Hord Market Cap Achieves $3.20 Million (HORD)

Hord (HORD) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last week, Hord has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. Hord has a total market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $234,282.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hord coin can now be purchased for $0.0373 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00043496 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,981.63 or 0.07530909 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,727.91 or 1.00343478 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,754,434 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

