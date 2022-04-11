Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Horizon Group Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGPI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28.
About Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Horizon Group Properties (HGPI)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Group Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Group Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.