Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Hormel Foods reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $802,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $257,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,676 shares of company stock worth $2,391,095 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 14.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,933,000 after buying an additional 141,702 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HRL opened at $52.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $53.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.48. The company has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

