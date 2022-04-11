Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.58.

Several equities analysts have commented on HST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Compass Point increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 440.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of -593.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -399.87%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.