Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,014 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.11% of Hostess Brands worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 74.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 51.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 22.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 11.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $22.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.68. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.54 and a 52 week high of $23.51.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.89 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

