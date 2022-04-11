Howdoo Tops 1-Day Volume of $813,212.00 (UDOO)

Howdoo (UDOO) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 11th. One Howdoo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Howdoo has traded 29.5% higher against the dollar. Howdoo has a total market cap of $3.57 million and approximately $813,212.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Howdoo

UDOO is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 476,908,255 coins. The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

