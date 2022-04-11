Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Holdings Reduced by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,447 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.9% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $34.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 58.51 and a beta of 1.66. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $37.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.57.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Howmet Aerospace Profile (Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.