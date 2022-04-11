HOYA Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.03 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HOYA in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $4.03 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HOYA’s FY2023 earnings at $4.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HOYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

HOCPY opened at $113.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.41. HOYA has a 1 year low of $106.80 and a 1 year high of $179.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. HOYA had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 24.20%.

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

