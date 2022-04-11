HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $105.14

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $105.14 and last traded at $105.97, with a volume of 63725 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.39.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HOYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.39.
HOYA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)
HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.
