HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) to report $1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for HP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $1.05. HP posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.07.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,867 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

HPQ opened at $38.63 on Monday. HP has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average is $34.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

