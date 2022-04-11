HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,241 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,023 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.32% of HubSpot worth $98,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 9.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,333,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 84.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 58.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBS traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $438.60. 5,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,911. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $482.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $617.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $378.88 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.63 and a beta of 1.63.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total transaction of $5,159,462.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $953.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on HubSpot from $862.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $739.04.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

