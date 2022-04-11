Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €61.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) has been given a €61.00 ($67.03) price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BOSS. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($60.44) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($70.33) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($68.13) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €61.76 ($67.87).

Shares of BOSS traded up €0.50 ($0.55) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €52.40 ($57.58). The company had a trading volume of 635,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €52.45 and a 200 day moving average price of €53.06. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €33.70 ($37.03) and a 52 week high of €59.98 ($65.91). The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

