Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €64.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) has been given a €64.00 ($70.33) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($62.75) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($74.73) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($68.13) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €61.76 ($67.87).

BOSS stock traded up €0.50 ($0.55) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €52.40 ($57.58). The company had a trading volume of 635,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €33.70 ($37.03) and a 1 year high of €59.98 ($65.91). The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €52.45 and a 200-day moving average price of €53.06.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

