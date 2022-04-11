Humaniq (HMQ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $49,368.00

Humaniq (HMQ) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Humaniq coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $49,368.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00034818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00104794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.