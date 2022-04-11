Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Position Raised by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,126 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,283 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,251.3% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 6,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $105,807.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $54,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,374 shares of company stock valued at $289,397. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

