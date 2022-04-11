Huobi Token Hits Market Capitalization of $1.44 Billion (HT)

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi Token coin can currently be bought for $9.23 or 0.00023240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and $56.47 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00034721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00104643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Huobi Token Coin Profile

Huobi Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 155,673,013 coins. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

