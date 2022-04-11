Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,189 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 107.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the third quarter worth about $215,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 12.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 341.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

NYSE HY opened at $31.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $534.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $87.51.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($2.84) earnings per share for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $829.70 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is -12.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile (Get Rating)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.